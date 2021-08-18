8/18 KVCR Midday News: Alternative Resting Place, Moreno Valley Boy Arrested for Bringing Gun to School, California 100 Initiative
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Better Place Forests are offering alternative resting place in the San Bernardino mountains. A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun onto the Moreno Valley High School campus. California 100...www.kvcrnews.org
Comments / 0