Flash Flood Watch issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough .Low pressure associated with the remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred will track through northern New England today and tonight. Tropical downpours are expected as it moves through. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with higher amounts possible in areas of persistent downpours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maine, including the following areas, Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Interior York and Southern Oxford. Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Strafford, Sullivan and Western And Central Hillsborough. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through late tonight. * Persistent heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding, especially in mountainous or hilly terrain.