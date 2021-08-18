Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Losing work to Espinal

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Valera will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Nationals. Valera started five times in a six-game stretch from Aug. 5 through 12, but he appears to have fallen behind Santiago Espinal in the pecking order at the third base. Though he'll join the lineup Wednesday while Espinal rests for the day game after a night game, Valera could soon see his opportunities take another hit after Toronto called up a pair of utility players (Otto Lopez and Kevin Smith) from Triple-A Buffalo within the past two days.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breyvic Valera
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Blue Jays#Triple A Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Delivers three hits in win

Espinal went 3-for-4 with three base hits and his fourth stolen base of the season in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Mariners. Though he didn't score or produce any runs while batting out of the No. 9 spot, Espinal did his part to turn the lineup over and run up pitch counts on Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and the three relievers Seattle used on the afternoon. Espinal was making his sixth consecutive start at third base and appears to have at least temporarily moved ahead of Breyvic Valera, who started at second base after being withheld from the lineup the previous two days.
MLBnumberfire.com

Santiago Espinal sitting Wednesday for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays infield Santiago Espinal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague contest against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Breyvic Valera is starting on the hot corner in place of Espinal and hitting sixth on Wednesday afternoon. numberFire’s models project Valera...
MLBnumberfire.com

Toronto's Breyvic Valera sitting on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Breyvic Valera is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Valera will rest on Tuesday night after Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien were announced as Toronto's starting shortstop and second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 35 batted balls this season, Valera has produced...
MLBnumberfire.com

Blue Jays starting Santiago Espinal at third base on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Espinal will make his 66th appearance at third after Breyvic Valera was given the night off against lefty Tyler Alexander. Our models project Espinal to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Blue Jays win as Kimbrel's wild pitch sinks White Sox

Pinch runner Breyvic Valera scored on Craig Kimbrel's wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 2-1 Monday night. The first-place White Sox have lost three in a row. Reese McGuire started the bottom of the eighth with...
NFLSportsnet.ca

The stats behind the streaking Blue Jays

Aug. 11: Jays split the doubleheader, Max Kellerman, Weird Food Habits. JD Bunkis is joined by Baseball Central’s Jeff Blair following the Blue Jays double-header vs. the Angels to discuss the latest surrounding the team including the bullpen and when Nate Pearson could return (04:50). First Take’s Max Kellerman discusses the problem baseball has garnering national attention and ways to grow the game, what’s next for Ben Simmons, and […]
MLBallfans.co

The Blue Jays Are the Right Kind of Aggressive

We need your support to make FanGraphs sustainable so you can continue to enjoy all of the articles you’ve come to rely on and enjoy, like this one. We’re asking for your help to make it through the offseason and ensure that we’re here to cover baseball in the 2021 season and beyond. You can read more about the state of the site here.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Recalled by Blue Jays

Thornton was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. Thornton served as the 27th man in Tuesday's doubleheader, and he'll remain in the bullpen after he allowed a run on a hit and no walks in one relief inning Wednesday. Right-hander Patrick Murphy was designated for assignment as part of a move to make room for Thornton.
MLBwhee.net

Nats take on Blue Jays Tuesday

The Braves swept the series with a 6-5 win over the Nats Sunday. Washington falls to 50-68 on the season. The win pushes the Braves into first-place in the National League East and the Nats into last place, 12 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 1 out of their last 10 games. The Nats are off today and play at home against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
MLBchatsports.com

Game 117, Blue Jays at Mariners

Marco Gonzales complete game two-hitter over the Rangers underscored first that Marco’s much improved from the version we saw early in the year. Second, it underscored that Texas can’t hit. Marco had to pitch well, of course; even a bad team can have a decent night. But fundamentally, they’re simply not consistent or deep enough, and thus the Rangers are absolutely abysmal as a team. The challenge for the M’s now is to keep this roll going of limiting hits and runs…against one of the best line-ups in the game.
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Blue Jays Baseball 1 & 2 On Season

The Greenville Blue Jays played two home baseball games Saturday and dropped both of them. South Central won the first game 4-1. Greenville starting pitcher Rowdy Sussenbach struck out nine and walked two. Drake Curry pitched in relief, striking out two and issuing four walks. Three of the Falcons’ four runs were unearned.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Jordan Groshans

Jays From the Couch turns the spotlight on the Toronto Blue Jays’ highly regarded infield prospect, Jordan Groshans. The Toronto Blue Jays came out of the Trade Deadline with Jordan Groshans still in the organization, which may provide a clue as to how they see the young infielder. The 12th pick in the 2018 draft will soon be 22 years old and is having a nice year in AA New Hampshire.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Blue Jays have the numbers and the talent

Editor's note: The following story was published in The Huddle, a 2021 supplement to The Jamestown Sun. Numbers in the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium locker rooms will be pushing 100 for the Jamestown High School football team. "We've got good numbers and good kids," JHS head coach Bill...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Cavan Biggio

Jays From The Couch turns the spotlight on the Toronto Blue Jays’ infielder, Cavan Biggio whose role has become a bit of a mystery. The Toronto Blue Jays have an interesting decision to make with regard to Cavan Biggio. Toronto drafted him in the 5th round of the 2016 Draft (after he passed up the Phillies in the 29th round of the 2013 Draft) and ever since he’s been an on base machine who has some power. They’ve tried him at multiple positions, but he looked to be the everyday second baseman. 2021 has kind of confused that plan. Standard Batting.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Different Look: Young roster to run for Blue Jays

Five universities picked up five of Jamestown's premier long-distance runners this fall, leaving Jamestown High School head cross country coach Ken Gardner kind of at a loss headed into the prep season. "It's going to be different this year," Gardner said. "We're left with a void at the top level...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Spotlight: Corey Dickerson

Another trade deadline….another acquisition by a contending team of veteran outfielder Corey Dickerson. Blue Jays front office targeted him as a left-handed bench contributor. It is not a left-handed compliment to say Corey Dickerson was simply being Corey Dickerson this weekend. On Friday he pinch hit successfully when called upon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy