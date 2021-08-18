Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Losing work to Espinal
Valera will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Nationals. Valera started five times in a six-game stretch from Aug. 5 through 12, but he appears to have fallen behind Santiago Espinal in the pecking order at the third base. Though he'll join the lineup Wednesday while Espinal rests for the day game after a night game, Valera could soon see his opportunities take another hit after Toronto called up a pair of utility players (Otto Lopez and Kevin Smith) from Triple-A Buffalo within the past two days.www.cbssports.com
