Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Losing work to Espinal

Espinal went 3-for-4 with three base hits and his fourth stolen base of the season in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Mariners. Though he didn't score or produce any runs while batting out of the No. 9 spot, Espinal did his part to turn the lineup over and run up pitch counts on Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and the three relievers Seattle used on the afternoon. Espinal was making his sixth consecutive start at third base and appears to have at least temporarily moved ahead of Breyvic Valera, who started at second base after being withheld from the lineup the previous two days.