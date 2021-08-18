Special Weather Statement issued for Lafayette, Panola by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lafayette; Panola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lafayette and northeastern Panola Counties through 230 PM CDT At 202 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Burgess, or 8 miles south of John W Kyle State Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oxford, Batesville, John W Kyle State Park, Burgess, Glenville, College Hill Station, College Hill, Teckville and Hayes Crossing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0