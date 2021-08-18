Cancel
MLB

Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Still not throwing

 5 days ago

Stripling (oblique) has been shut down since he suffered his injury, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Stripling has been on the injured list since Aug. 11 due to a left oblique strain, and the Blue Jays plan to keep him shut down for several more days to allow him to fully recover. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to game action, and he likely won't have a better recovery timetable until he's able to resume throwing.

