Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Still not throwing
Stripling (oblique) has been shut down since he suffered his injury, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Stripling has been on the injured list since Aug. 11 due to a left oblique strain, and the Blue Jays plan to keep him shut down for several more days to allow him to fully recover. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to return to game action, and he likely won't have a better recovery timetable until he's able to resume throwing.www.cbssports.com
