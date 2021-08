Mark your calendars because Shambhala Music Festival has officially revealed the dates for their return in 2022!. There are a small select handful of festivals that are magical beyond belief – and one of those is Shambhala Music Festival. Nestled at the Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia, Canada, this festival combines music, art, and plenty more for attendees to explore to make this is a bucket list festival and one of the best in North America. Over the course of its run, Shambhala has attracted people from all over the world and brought them together for their shared love of music, but unfortunately, the annual gathering hasn’t been able to happen over the past two years.