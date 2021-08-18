Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Eric Haase: Remains on bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Haase (back) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels. Haase was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to low back tightness, and he'll remain on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Grayson Greiner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBMLive.com

Tigers place Eric Haase on injured list, activate rookie outfielder

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers placed catcher Eric Haase on the 10-day injured list on Thursday. The move is retroactive to Monday, which was the last time he played in a game. The Tigers had said that Haase was battling lower back pain, although his official injury designation is a right abdominal strain. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said there was no new injury, just a different way of describing the same thing.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBallfans.co

Wednesday night Orioles game thread: vs Tigers, 7:05

The Orioles are having what you might call a rough go of it. Especially the pitching, which is just so bad. But you don’t need me to tell you that, you’re an Orioles fan! Will they finally prevail this evening, or is our best hope for a pleasant evening a rainout?
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Castro at shortstop Wednesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. Castro is making a start at shortstop and hitting sixth. Niko Goodrum is shifting to left field in place of Akil Baddoo (concussion). numberFire’s models project Castro for 7.1...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Connects for 19th home run

Haase went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Cleveland. Haase continued his strong season, connecting for his 19th home run of the season in the fifth inning. The Detroit catcher had one career MLB home run before this year in limited playing time and had never finished with an OPS above .387. He's currently sporting an .802 OPS and should remain a primary offensive option for the Tigers.
Dawson County, GAdawsonnews.com

Lady Tigers volleyball shock 6-A Lanier, remain undefeated to start season

There is no other way to say it. The Dawson County Lady Tigers volleyball team is on fire. After winning all three of their games in straight sets to open the season Monday, Aug. 9, the Lady Tigers shocked the 6-A Lanier Longhorns in the third set and then quickly followed with a demolition of Rabun Co. for their fifth win in a row to start the season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Grayson Greiner on Tigers' bench Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles. Eric Haase is catching for Casey Mize and hitting fifth. Greiner should be available off the bench. numberFire’s models project Haase for 12.9 FanDuel points and he...
MLBAlpena News

Miguel Cabrera gets within one homer of 500 with Wednesday blast in Detroit Tigers’ 5-2 win

BALTIMORE — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 — and before he returns to Detroit for the team’s next homestand, there’s another game to play in Baltimore. “He’s playing,” manager A.J. Hinch said, before he was even asked. “I’ve talked to him, and we’re not going to test baseball fate. We really want him to hit it whenever he’s supposed to hit it. Maybe it’s (Thursday), maybe it’s not.”
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Eric Haase's 2-run single lifts Tigers over Indians

Eric Haase hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 on Saturday. Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer and scored two runs for Detroit, and Willi Castro scored two runs and stole two bases. Michael Fulmer (5-4) pitched an inning...
MLBarcamax.com

Detroit Tigers nab 6-4 win over Cleveland with a bloop, not a blast (by Eric Haase)

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera did not hit No. 500. But the Detroit Tigers got the win. Eric Haase broke a 4-4 tie with Cleveland in the eighth inning, dropping a bases-loaded bloop single into shallow left-center field. A Dearborn Divine Child graduate, Haase plated two runs to give the Tigers (58-61) a 6-4 victory in front of a season-high 32,845 fans Saturday at Comerica Park.
MLB927thevan.com

Tigers Win, Cubs & Sox Lose, Whitecaps Rained Out on Wednesday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including his 499th career home run, while driving in a pair of runs, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles in Baltimore last night, 5-2. The series at Oriole Park in Camden Yards concludes this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson at 3:45 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
MLBnumberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Sunday for Detroit

The Detroit Tigers did not list Eric Haase in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Haase will take the afternoon off while Grayson Greiner gets a start at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Haase for 105 more plate appearances this season, with 6 home...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Provides only offense Wednesday

Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Angels. Castro once again got the start in left field, and the 24-year-old popped his eighth home run of the season in the fifth inning. However, that was all Detroit could muster in a 3-1 defeat with Shohei Ohtani on cruise control on the mound. The Tigers are taking a long look at Castro in left, with Harold Castro getting more run at shortstop and Jonathan Schoop locking down the keystone. Willi Castro is only batting .216 this season, but he looked better in 2020 and figures to still be in the team's plans next year, especially if he finishes off this campaign on a positive note.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Scratched with back tightness

Haase was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles because of low back tightness. Haase was originally slated to bat seventh and catch Casey Mize, but the back issue will force him to the bench. Grayson Greiner will enter the lineup as the catcher, and Haase can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
MLBnumberfire.com

Justin Upton batting cleanup in Los Angeles' Wednesday lineup against Tigers

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Upton will man right field with Jo Adell shifting to left and Juan Lagares heading to the bench. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Tarik Skubal, our models project Upton to score 13.7 FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Placed on IL with ab strain

The Tigers placed Haase (back) on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right abdominal strain. Detroit withheld Haase from the lineup for each of the past three games with an injury the team labeled as lower-back tightness, but follow-up tests apparently revealed the abdominal strain. The severity of Haase's injury isn't known, but he'll be on the shelf for at least the next week. Grayson Greiner will operate as Detroit's No. 1 catcher while Haase is on the IL.
MLBnumberfire.com

Harold Castro on Tigers' bench Thursday afternoon

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Los Angeles Angels. Castro started the last three games and went 2-for-10 with a pair of strikeouts in that span. He is taking a seat against the Angels' left-hander on Thursday afternoon while Zack Short makes a start at shortstop and bats seventh.
MLBMLB

Notes: Prospect updates; Haase headed to IL

The Tigers have two of the top seven prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, and three in the top 50, after its midseason update. Tigers top prospect Spencer Torkelson dropped a couple spots to No. 4 on the list, but outfielder Riley Greene jumped to No. 7. Both were promoted to Triple-A Toledo this week thanks to a midsummer tear at Double-A Erie.
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Injuries keep mounting for Detroit Tigers as Eric Haase lands on 10-day IL

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers revealed some more bad news Thursday, as catcher Eric Haase was placed on the 10-day injured list. Haase, who was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with what the team described as “back tightness,” has a right abdominal strain, according to the Tigers. This move was perhaps...

Comments / 0

Community Policy