Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai County near Black Canyon City through 1245 PM MST At 1200 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Black Canyon City, or 11 miles north of New River, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized flash flooding is possible. Locations impacted include Rock Springs and Black Canyon City. This includes Interstate 17 between mile markers 242 and 257. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
