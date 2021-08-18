Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Adams, northwestern York and northeastern Cumberland Counties through 345 PM EDT At 303 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hampton, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Enola, Lemoyne, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Wormleysburg, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, New Oxford, Shiremanstown, East Berlin, West Fairview, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown and Wertzville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0