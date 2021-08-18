‘FBoy Island’: Reality Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered a second helping of FBoy Island , which has been renewed for Season 2. The series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is produced by STXalternative and hails from Elan Gale and showrunner Sam Dean.

Season 2, which will feature a new batch of Nice Guys and FBoys, will have “even more big twists in store,” HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell shared in a statement. Glaser will return as host.

The first season of FBoy Island, set in the Cayman Islands, followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

FBoy Island’ s Season 2 renewal comes less than a week after the first chapter saw contestants Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig pick Jared Motley, Jarred Evans and Garrett Morosky, respectively, in the finale.

HBO Max says FBoy Island had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since the platform launched last year, with viewership growth week over week. The series was also the first to debut as part of the streamer’s “Summer of Unscripted” line-up.

“With a title like FBoy Island , we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“The response to FBoy Island has been incredible and we can’t wait to dial up the volume even more to take the second season to the next level,” added Jason Goldberg, Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer, STXalternative “We’re thrilled to continue this collaboration with HBO Max, Elan, Sam, Nikki and Ben. They have been amazing creative partners.”

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative. Gale is executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and Dean.