Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘FBoy Island’: Reality Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

HBO Max has ordered a second helping of FBoy Island , which has been renewed for Season 2. The series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, is produced by STXalternative and hails from Elan Gale and showrunner Sam Dean.

Season 2, which will feature a new batch of Nice Guys and FBoys, will have “even more big twists in store,” HBO Max’s Jennifer O’Connell shared in a statement. Glaser will return as host.

The first season of FBoy Island, set in the Cayman Islands, followed three women are joined by 24 men – 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash.

The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all is revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy and who the women ultimately choose. Fboy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform, or do Nice Guys always finish last?

FBoy Island’ s Season 2 renewal comes less than a week after the first chapter saw contestants Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig pick Jared Motley, Jarred Evans and Garrett Morosky, respectively, in the finale.

HBO Max says FBoy Island had the biggest launch for a Max Original reality series since the platform launched last year, with viewership growth week over week. The series was also the first to debut as part of the streamer’s “Summer of Unscripted” line-up.

“With a title like FBoy Island , we knew we would get the audience’s attention and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“The response to FBoy Island has been incredible and we can’t wait to dial up the volume even more to take the second season to the next level,” added Jason Goldberg, Executive Producer and Chief Creative Officer, STXalternative “We’re thrilled to continue this collaboration with HBO Max, Elan, Sam, Nikki and Ben. They have been amazing creative partners.”

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative. Gale is executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and Dean.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Glaser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Original Series#Second Helping#Stxalternative#Nice Guys#Fboys#Elan#Theyearofelan Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Has a New #1 Show That Is Certifiably Binge-Worthy

Calling all sports fans! Netflix has a new number one show that is sure to become everyone's next obsession (if it isn't already). Although All American has aired for three seasons on the CW, the latest episodes were just uploaded to the streaming site. Soon after, the show quickly jumped up to the top spot, where it now sits above major hits like Virgin River and Manifest.
Los Angeles, CADecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ On HBO Max, A Reality Series About A Group Of Successful Twentysomethings In South L.A.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, which counts Issa Rae among its executive producers, follows seven twentysomethings, supposedly all part of the same friend group, as they try to be successful in Los Angeles. Some of the group, who all live in South L.A., are already successful, or are firmly ensconced in their careers. Others are on their way up, relatively sure of where they are going in their careers. It’s their lives that they’re mostly unsure about, not unlike most people at “quarterlife.”
TV SeriesTexarkana Gazette

Five new shows getting a jump on broadcast season

And the TV shows just keep on coming. We're still more than a month away from the start of the new fall broadcast season, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to watch in August. There are still a couple of more days of competition in the Olympics, which wind...
TV SeriesSFGate

How to Watch 'The White Lotus' Season Finale on HBO Max for Free

Before we even get to check-in, it’s clear that the characters in HBO’s new hit, The White Lotus, might not have the vacation they’d signed up for. “Which hotel were you at?” someone asks Jake Lacy’s character, Shane, who’s sitting at the airport, waiting for his flight home. “White Lotus,” he responds.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Hulu's 'The D'Amelio Show' to Premiere in September (TV News Roundup)

TikTok’s “first family” is hitting the small screen with “The D’Amelio Show,” premiering on Sept. 3. Hulu’s eight-episode original docuseries, launching on Disney Plus internationally, follows the D’Amelio family — Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi — as they face challenges and opportunities and grapple with becoming overnight TikTok sensations. More...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max THE OTHER TWO Season 2

HBO Max has released these official trailer for the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series from MTV Entertainment Studios, THE OTHER TWO. Debuting on its new home with two new episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 on HBO Max, the ten-episode Max Original series continues with two new episodes weekly on September 2, September 9, and September 16, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on September 23.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Does ‘Titans’ Season 3 Premiere on HBO Max?

The last new episode of Titans aired all the way back in November of 2019. Can you believe that?! November of 2019! Finally, after nearly two years, the first three episodes of Titans Season 3 are about to debut on HBO Max. The third season of this popular coming-of-age superhero...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 by HBO

HBO is turning its limited series “The White Lotus” into an anthology, picking up the Mike White-created dark comedy for a second season. The second season will leave the Hawaiian hotel that gives the series its namesake for a new locale with a different group of vacationers. The renewal comes ahead of the now-first season’s finale on Sunday.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

HBO Max Drops ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Teaser & Premiere Date

HBO Max released a teaser trailer for Doom Patrol season three along with its premiere date. After months of waiting, original live-action DC shows are about to start hitting HBO Max. Titans season three will premiere later this week, and we now know when we will get the next volume of Doom Patrol, thanks to a newly released teaser trailer.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

HBO Max Previews The Other Two, Renews Wahl Street

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the second season of The Other Two and announced that Wahl Street has been renewed for a second season. The Other Two is the critically-acclaimed Max Original comedy series from MTV Entertainment Studios. Debuting on its new home with two new episodes...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Flight Attendant’ Showrunner Maps Out Vision for HBO Max Series

A flight attendant named Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) spends a booze-fueled Bangkok evening with handsome stranger Alex Sokolof — and awakens the next morning in his bed to find that he has been brutally murdered. Since Cassie has no memory of the night’s events, she must put together the pieces herself before the authorities beat her to it. So goes the premise of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel. When writer-producer Steve Yockey heard the “eccentric” pitch for HBO’s adaptation (Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment meets Fleabag), he knew he was up for the task. The accomplished...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Laetitia Series Coming to HBO and HBO Max

HBO has acquired the North American television and streaming rights to the six-episode French limited drama series Laetitia from France tv distribution and Academy Award-winning director of Murder on a Sunday Morning, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade. The first French series ever to be selected for the Sundance Film Festival in 2019,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A survival reality show with celebrities from Brazil comes to HBO Max

After landing in Latin America, HBO Max continues to produce original content from these countries in all kinds of formats, thus reaffirming its weight in the market. In this sense, the platform of streaming announced today the filming of a new reality show survival with celebrities, which will take place in Brazil. This is a new version of The Bridge that is expected to premiere soon and that will surely become a trend due to its cast and its challenges.
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Premiere on The CW and HBO Max?

DC’s Stargirl is back for more superheroic action with the Justice Society of America! The DC Comics based series, which debuted in 2020 on the now defunct DC Universe streaming platform before migrating to the CW, where all 13 episodes of its second season will live full-time, finally returns tonight on The CW for brand new episodes.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Netflix Renews ‘The Circle’ & More Reality Series as Major Casting Call Is Issued

Netflix is expanding its reality slate it renews The Circle, Indian Matchmaking, and The American Barbecue Showdown as well as orders Roaring Twenties. The streamer is also putting out a major casting call inviting viewers to become a part of the action. The Circle received a two-season renewal bringing it through Seasons 4 and 5 on the platform. Meanwhile, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown are both renewed for second seasons. Joining the reality mix is the new series Roaring Twenties.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

‘Mad Men’ Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

It is a trend on HBO Max and will have a second season: the secret of The White Lotus

Satires are usually attractive in their own right. It is that humor with irony is sometimes a very good way to show the reality and injustice of the world in which we live. At the end of the day, it brings dynamism to the story that is being told. The same thing happens with The White Lotus, an original production of HBO Max that immerses us in the universe of a group of millionaire guests who travel to Hawaii to spend a dream vacation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy