Jackie Ray Davis
Jackie Ray Davis, 82, of Grove Hill, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Andalusia on Nov. 26, 1938 to J.R. Davis and Euna Vae Clarke Davis. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he had retired as an electrician with Occidental Chemical Company in Mobile. Jackie was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Grove Hill, but he had pastored numerous area churches, the latest being Bashan Baptist Church. He also had an active jail ministry as well and was a supporter of the Danny Thomas charitable organization. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a devoted family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren.www.southalabamian.com
Comments / 0