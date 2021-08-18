Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US embassy: US government can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

By AUSTIN DENEAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group
FOX Reno
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — The U.S. embassy in Kabul issued a warning Wednesday that it cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport, the only way to leave Afghanistan. "The security situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport," the notice says. The warning comes as the U.S. military...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Kabul#Taliban#U S Embassy#Sbg#State#Americans#Defense#The State Department#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Why can't the UK hold Kabul airport without the US?

The UK is set to ask the US to extend its deadline for leaving Afghanistan, to allow more rescue flights. UK ministers said they can't continue to evacuate people at Kabul airport without the US presence. Why can't the UK hold Kabul airport without the US?. The US is providing...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Taliban Allowing ‘Safe Passage' From Kabul in US Airlift

The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
MilitaryFOX Reno

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

US steps up Kabul evacuation, says Taliban pledged 'safe passage'

The White House said Tuesday the Taliban had promised that civilians could travel safely to the Kabul airport as the US military stepped up its airlift for Americans and Afghans fleeing the Islamist group. Some 3,200 people have been evacuated by the US military so far, a White House official said, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone -- US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights. Earlier Tuesday, the White House had said that 11,000 US nationals remain inside the country, including diplomats, contractors and others, most waiting to be evacuated after the Taliban takeover. Washington wants to complete the exodus before its August 31 withdrawal deadline, and thousands of US soldiers were at the airport as the Pentagon planned to ramp up flights of its huge C-17 transport jets to as many as two dozen a day.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘It’s a Yes or No Question’: CBS Reporter GRILLS State Dept. Spox On Whether US Can Provide Safe Passage to Kabul Airport

CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini grilled State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Tuesday over whether the United States can provide safe passage for civilians to get to the Kabul airport amid the Taliban taking over the Afghan capital. Ruffini, in her exchange with Price, challenged the Biden administration’s assertion that...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
Public SafetyOZY

You Have a Notification: ‘They Are About to Kill Us’

I've lived and worked at Kabul airport. I get the chaos around the evacuation. But it's still not OK. Through ambient screaming, the young woman on the WhatsApp voice message frantically describes brutal gunfire and rifle-butt clearing of Afghan crowds outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport: “They are about to kill us!”
Nevada StateFOX Reno

Nevada veterans trying to get Afghan allies to the U.S.

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Hundreds of veterans here at home are trying to get their Afghan allies transported safely to the United States. According to White House officials, the Taliban has agreed to safe evacuations for Americans and their Afghan allies, but multiple sources tell News 4 the Kabul airport is surrounded by Taliban checkpoints.
Alabama StateNBC News

Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

Former President Donald Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling supporters they should get vaccinated. "And you know what? I believe totally in your freedoms. I do. You've got to do what you have to do," Trump said. "But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."

Comments / 0

Community Policy