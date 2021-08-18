Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Cleco addresses recent increases on utility bills

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFQZM_0bVUtbAB00

Cleco is responding to customers who say their bills have increased by a large amount in recent months.

After receiving questions regarding the higher bills, we reached out to Cleco to find out more. One person said bills had increased by $400 or even doubled for some in their area. The company shared Wednesday morning that there are three reasons the bills could be increasing:

  • Interim Storm Charge
  • New Rate Schedule
  • Fuel Costs

Cleco says insurance companies stopped insuring things like utility poles and wires in 1992. Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta cost Cleco more than $240 million - more than Katrina and Rita combined. Because of this, the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved an Interim Storm Restoration Charge in May 2021 to help Cleco recover some cost of equipment repairs, replacements, and system rebuilds.

Cleco was authorized by the PSC to collect $16 million annually in the first phase of interim storm recovery. The charges for Phase I were applied to all consumption billed after June 1, 2021, except for those customers billed on a calendar month basis, whose charges were applied to actual consumption after May 31, 2021.

The PSC says a safeguard was put in place "to ensure that Cleco Power ratepayers pay no more than their fair share of the storm-related costs."

Additionally, the LPSC approved a new rate plan for Cleco that was effective on July 1 for 12 months, ending June 30, 2022, in which Cleco may set rates that allow for the company to collect revenues in the amount of $624 million.

According to Cleco, the summer rate includes three tiers that are based on increased electricity usage for residential customers (tiers are below). The winter rate will be a flat rate billed November - April.

Cleco customers, and electric customers in general, are billed by kilowatt hour, abbreviated as kWh. It's a unit of measurement for electric power, similar to a gallon would be used to measure water usage.

  • Customers using less than or equal to 1,000 kWh are charged $0.06977/kWh
  • Customers using 1,001-1,500 kWh are charged $0.08372/kWh
  • Customers using greater than or equal to 1,501 kWh are charged $0.10047/kWh

Finally, Cleco says fuel costs can increase customers' bills as well. Multiple fuels are used to generate power, and fuel costs are passed to customers at cost, meaning Cleco doesn't profit from fuel costs. The February ice storms caused a spike in fuel costs and customer demand.

Natural gas, which is used at almost all of Cleco's generating facilities, prices are rising, and the cost of coal increased. Both have impacted customer bills.

All these factors are based on customer usage, Cleco says.

The post on Cleco's Facebook explaining the impacts has nearly 530 comments and more than 300 shares, most from people stating they've seen some of the highest increases ever over the past month.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Hurricanes Laura#Zeta#Cleco Power#Lpsc#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Related
Gas PriceDaily Iberian

CLECO: ‘Perfect storm’ of fees and increases lead to higher bills

When August bills arrived, CLECO customers suffered from a collective sense of sticker shock. That shock, according to CLECO officials, is the result of a perfect storm of fees and increases, some of them due to the slew of weather events that occurred over the last year and others from the company’s rate increase that it took this year.
Charleston, WVWOWK

Electric bills expected to increase due to plant upgrades

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Emmett Pepper, Environmentalist Attorney, shares his opposition to the Public Service Commission’s decision to extend the lives of three West Virginia coal-fired power plants. “I don’t think you have to be an environmentalist to know this is a bad deal for rate-payers,” said Pepper.
Mansfield, LAEunice News

Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill

Multiple factors are contributing to higher than usual Cleco Power bills, but some of the increases are temporary. “By early next year, our fuel costs will be lower,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “The higher fuel charges from the February ice storms will roll off of bills in April 2022, and we intend to close Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield by the end of the year which…
Energy Industryaudacy.com

CLECO explains higher than usual utility bills

CLECO is explaining to its customers why they are seeing higher utility bills. President Shane Hilton says a rate increase went into effect July first. “CLECO power had not any changes in rate structure or rate increases in the least seven years, so that was one small piece of the equation,” said Hilton.
Energy Industryraynetoday.com

Residents cite sticker shock as utility bills arrive

Residents here have taken to social media to express sticker shock over this month’s electricity bills. One resident said his bill increased from $247 last month to $429 this month. That’s a 74% increase. “My bill went from $169 last month to $571 this month,” said another — an increase...
Tri-cities, WAnbcrightnow.com

CODE RED FOR HUMANITY: How to lower your utility bills and save money

TRI-CITIES, WA - Your next power bill may cost you more, after several weeks of high temperatures. Here are some tips to save you money and help stop global warming. The average monthly electricity bill is about $114.44. That adds up to more than $1,300 per year and when money is tight, reducing your electricity bill is one of the quickest ways to save each month.
Imperial, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Imperial Irrigation District To Increase Energy Bills Significantly

California’s limited power supply will cause electricity bills of Imperial Irrigation District power customers to greatly increase starting this month, it was announced Wednesday. The district said IID customers can expect a roughly 16% increase to rates on their monthly bills staring in August. The increase is due to higher...
Liberty, MOccheadliner.com

Liberty Utilities seeks electric rates increase

Liberty Utilities wants to raise the monthly fees its customers pay to power their homes and businesses. A proposed rate increase would offset the cost of transitioning to cleaner, more renewable …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Minnesota Statewinonapost.com

Energy Assistance available to help Minnesotans with utility bills

Hundreds of millions in financial assistance is available to help Minnesotans pay for electricity, natural gas, propane, and other delivered fuels. The nonprofit Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota (CUB), along with many others across the state, is spreading the word that grants are available to households who qualify based on income, as are special protections from shutoffs as the state transitions out of the COVID emergency. While the state’s regulated electric and gas utilities had been under a shutoff moratorium, they are permitted to resume disconnecting residential customers for unpaid bills beginning August 2. Many cooperative and municipal utilities have already resumed shutoffs.
Saint Paul, MNmyvillager.com

Water utility seeks rate increase for new treatment plant

A typical household will pay an additional $1.70 per month for water in 2022 if a proposed rate increase is adopted by the Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) as it looks to replace its aging McCarron’s Lake treatment plant. The SPRWS board will hold a public hearing on its...
Ashland, WIcoawi.org

No Fee Direct Pay for Utility Billing

The City of Ashland is now offering Auto Pay at NO CHARGE for utility customers. To enroll in this program please complete the Utility Auto Payment Form and return to Ashland City Hall with a voided check or deposit slip. Payments made through Auto Pay will be taken from banking accounts on the bill due date. If customers are currently enrolled in Payment Services Network (PSN) auto pay they will need to cancel directly with PSN, city staff do not have the capability to do this on behalf of the customer.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Grant Money Available to Help Pay Overdue Utility Bills

Vermont’s largest utility is reminding customers that they can apply for grant money to get caught up on past-due utility bills related to the pandemic. Vermont's largest utility is reminding customers that they can apply for grant money to get caught up on past-due utility bills related to the pandemic.
Lewisburg, WVAndover Townsman

Making heads and tails out of utility bills

According to the daily reports, there are a lot of available jobs but, with the federal programs having increased unemployment benefits for the present, many people are reluctant to return to the labor force or even look for a job. With this in mind, West Virginians can take small comfort...
Loveland, COPosted by
Marta De Leon

Utility Billing Systems to Make Residents Easier Pay Bills

LOVELAND CITY, CO - Loveland has implemented Utility Billing Systems for the past two months as a payment system that can be used to pay for various daily needs. The Utility Billing System has been planned and built by the government for the past five years under the supervision of The Utility Billing department. This system can only be used two months back. However, many obstacles and errors entered, so the government decided to upgrade the system.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

LUS Reminds the Public of Utility Bill Scam Calls

Lafayette, La. – Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) is warning customers about scam phone calls being made threatening to disconnect electric or water service unless a delinquent bill is paid. The imposters request immediate payment to them over the phone or to call an 800 number for payment. According to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy