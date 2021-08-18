Tickets available for 5th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Acadiana

Tickets are now available for the 5th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Acadiana, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

The event will feature wine tasting, silent and live auctions, a boutique marketplace, a "Best in Shoe" competition, a fashion show, dinner, Shoe Guys, and more.

Last year, the event went virtual due to COVID-19 precautions, and organizers say they are keeping a close eye on all event recommendations from state and local health professionals, as well as CDC guidance.

Proceeds from the event will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, which helps at-risk youth in the community by matching volunteer adult role models in one-on-one mentoring relationships with the children.

Tickets can be purchased here .

For more information, follow the event on Facebook at WWSacadiana .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel