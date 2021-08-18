Poll: Most Floridians support masks in schools, split on parents' choice

View more in
Florida State
WPTV West Palm Beach
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Parents protest Palm Beach County's school mask mandate
Dozens of parents rallied on Monday against the School District of Palm Beach County's new universal face mask mandate for students.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
DeSantis calls Palm Beach County's school mask mandate 'anti-science'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday accused the School District of Palm Beach County of being "anti-science" by imposing a new universal mask mandate for students.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County school mask mandate takes effect Monday
All School District of Palm Beach County students are required to wear facial coverings while inside school district buildings or on school district transportation.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Dozens of Palm Beach County doctors urge community to get COVID-19 vaccine
Dozens of doctors from across Palm Beach County on Monday described the exhaustion, burnout, and struggle they're all facing as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge in South Florida.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
More COVID-19 testing sites open in Treasure Coast counties
COVID-19 testing sites are making a comeback on the Treasure Coast as cases continue to climb throughout Florida.
Palm Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Catholic school children refusing to wear masks will be sent home
The superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Palm Beach said he "expects all students to comply with and adhere to" a temporary mask mandate. Anyone who doesn't will be sent home.
Fort Pierce, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
DeSantis speaks at monoclonal antibody treatment center in Fort Pierce
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced the opening of a new monoclonal antibody treatment center in Fort Pierce for COVID-19 patients.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County mother hopes mask mandate will ease COVID-19 cases
The face mask debate continues to divide our community, even though less than 10% of students were taking advantage of the School District of Palm Beach County's previous opt-out provision.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Dozens of doctors to speak out on state of Palm Beach County's hospitals
A group of Palm Beach County doctors will meet to speak out about what they say is the reality of what's going on inside hospitals, ICUs and the lack of people getting vaccinated.
Martin County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
COVID vaccines being offered across Martin County school campuses this week
The Martin County Health Department is offering free covid vaccines to the community over the next week, no appointment is necessary.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Parents choice rally held in Palm Beach Gardens
More than 200 people from surrounding counties participated in a parents choice rally in Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County School District updates protocols for athletic events
You won't see many people at a football game or any outdoor sporting event again in the foreseeable future.
Broward County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Florida Dept. of Education threatens to withhold school board salaries over mask mandates
The Florida Department of Education on Friday issued a stern warning to defiant school districts in Broward and Alachua counties: reverse your universal mask mandates for students or face immediate financial punishments.
Palm Beach, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Pediatricians concerned over rise in COVID-19 cases among children
A South Florida pediatrician is worried about the continued rise in COVID-19 cases among kids, especially now that the new school year is underway.
Public Health|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
COVID isolation centers resulted in millions for some nursing homes
Investigative reporter Katie LaGrone discovers how much state-designated COVID-19 isolation centers got paid to house sick seniors.
Florida State|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Florida becomes third state in nation to surpass 3 million cases
Florida became the third state to pass 3 million total cases as the one-week increase was virtually the same as last week, 150,740, which is 21,534 daily, and deaths rose by a record 1,486, which is 212 daily, including 346 that occurred in the past week and a 38.7% gain.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
New quarantine policy for Palm Beach County students
The School District of Palm Beach County adopted its stay-at-home policy this week in line with state guidelines that all school districts should be following. And if you are fully vaccinated, you can get back to the classroom much faster.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County to require hospitals to report daily COVID-19 statistics
Palm Beach County has issued an emergency directive that requires hospitals to report the county daily statistics of COVID-19.
Palm Beach County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
Patient waits 3+ hours for treatment at antibody site
A new COVID-19 treatment option is available in Palm Beach County, but one recipient encountered a long wait.
Saint Lucie County, FL|Posted byWPTV West Palm Beach
St. Lucie County hosting free vaccination clinic
St. Lucie County has a below average vaccination rate at just 47% with Martin County at 52% and Indian River County at 56%.
Comments / 3