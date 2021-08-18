Win an All-Inclusive Edge Fest Music Festival Experience in Cheyenne

Rock the Barn, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 at 9015 Main St., Clarence. Tickets are $20 in advance and are good for both days; cost rises to $25 day-of. This two-day Clarence bonanza has grown from a small barn party to a legitimate summer music festival over the last 15 years, and a range of bands is set to entertain for the 2021 iteration. From Styx tribute band Grand Illusion to indie band We Were Blank to "The Voice" contestant Cami Clune, there's enough variety to appease more than just classic rock lovers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels. Look back at Smiles from Rock the Barn in 2018.