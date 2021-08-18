Cancel
Mobile County, AL

45, 84 still wanting but I-14 gets congressional OK

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo funding seems to be available to four-lane U.S. Highway 84 across southwest Alabama or a 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 45 that cuts across a corner of southeastern Washington County and runs through Mobile County to Mobile but the U.S. Senate unanimously approved an amendment adding congressional authorization of the full route of a new interstate, Interstate 14, to the pending Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.

