45, 84 still wanting but I-14 gets congressional OK
No funding seems to be available to four-lane U.S. Highway 84 across southwest Alabama or a 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 45 that cuts across a corner of southeastern Washington County and runs through Mobile County to Mobile but the U.S. Senate unanimously approved an amendment adding congressional authorization of the full route of a new interstate, Interstate 14, to the pending Bipartisan Infrastructure Package.www.southalabamian.com
