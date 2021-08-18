Cycling with cancer for a cure: Raleigh woman pedals to fight the disease

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, culminating in nearly 1.8 million deaths in 2020. Despite advances in detection and treatment, the 5-year survival rate for lung cancer is still below 20%. Non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for 85% of lung cancer cases, and lung adenocarcinoma is the most common histologic subtype. Nearly 30% of lung adenocarcinomas are driven by an activating KRAS mutation. Oncogenic mutations of the KRAS gene usually occur in exon 2 at codon 12, but they occur less frequently at codon 13 (3%-5% of lung adenocarcinoma cases) and, rarely, at exon 3 codon 61 (less than 1% of cases). Although effective targeted therapies have been elusive, novel and emerging approaches to the management of KRAS-mutated NSCLC offer the hope of improved outcomes.
Comments / 0