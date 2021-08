The Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo is holding its annual fall open house on Thursday September 9th and Tuesday September 14th, 2021. September 9th will feature two options: a morning in person gathering at 10am at the playground in Woodlands Park in Perrysburg and an evening online option via Zoom at 8:30pm. September 14th will be an in person meeting at 7pm at Panera Bread on Central Avenue and will be an exclusive meeting with our Executive Mommas group for a chance to discover our multiple faces. While the Executive Mommas group caters to working moms, all mothers are welcome to attend.