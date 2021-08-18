ADPH recommends additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for certain people with weak immune systems
People with weakened immune systems are now eligible for an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following a primary mRNA vaccine series to help prevent serious and possibly lifethreatening COVID-19. Health officials are not recommending booster vaccine doses for the general public and have not addressed the need for additional doses following the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine but is continuing to review the need for booster doses in this population. A third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is not a booster dose but is an additional dose for people in whom the initial response to the vaccine series was insufficient.www.southalabamian.com
Comments / 0