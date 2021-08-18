Nicholas DeLaGarza Jr.
Nicholas DeLaGarza Jr. passed away at age 63 on Aug. 14, 2021. Nicholas was a native of Baldwin County and a resident of Jackson. He attended school at Silver Hill. Nicholas worked construction and carpentry work for many years. He was currently employed with Ingalls Shipyard until he passed away. Nicholas as married to Norma Sullivan for 29 years. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, and raising vegetable gardens. He was a member of Victory Grove Church in Wagarville, where he enjoyed attending church services with his wife Norma. He loved watching and attending Alabama football games.
