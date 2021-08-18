Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man arrested after illegally harvesting more than 30 spiny lobsters

By Olivia Hyde
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyHLl_0bVUs6ty00

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught with 39 spiny lobsters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Giovanni Pirez, 35, who claimed to work as a commercial bully net fisherman, is facing several charges including the possession of 33 over-the-limit lobsters and no fishing license.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eedo_0bVUs6ty00
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Around 2 a.m., officers with FWC noticed Pirez pulling into a boat ramp with his navigation lights off, investigators said.

FWC inspected the vessel and discovered 39 spiny lobsters well over the recreational harvesting limit of 6 per person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH4EC_0bVUs6ty00
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Officers discovered the 35-year-old not only had no fishing license, but also no driver’s license.

Pirez also had an active warrant for his arrest, officers said.

He was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession of 33 over the limit lobsters, no CN-BullyNet License number, no commercial registration for vessel, no CN-Numbers displayed on the vessel, and boating citations for safety gear.

The lobsters were photographed and released back into the water, FWC said.

Regular Spiny lobster season runs from August 6 to March 31. In Monroe County, the limit on harvesting spiny lobsters is six per person, per day.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
State
Florida State
City
Key Largo, FL
Hialeah, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Spiny Lobster#Fish And Wildlife#Boating#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
CelebritiesABC News

The Everly Brothers' Don Everly dies at age 84

Don Everly, half of the influential and pioneering early rock 'n' roll duo The Everly Brothers, died Saturday at his home in Nashville. He was 84. A spokesperson for the Everly family confirmed Don's death to ABC News. A statement from the Everlys reads in part, "Don lived by what...

Comments / 8

Community Policy