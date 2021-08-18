USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber […]www.southalabamian.com
Comments / 0