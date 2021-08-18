Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA announces pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers

By ohtadmin
southalabamian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) through Oct. 15, 2021. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber […]

www.southalabamian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Timber#Farm Service Agency#Harvesting#Fsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Lower Numbers in August Cattle on Feed Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released their August Cattle on Feed Report, and the updated numbers show Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. was 11.1 million head on August 1, 2021. That is 2 percent below August 1, 2020. And according to a story from Gary Crawford, the report gives more hints of a downturn in beef production next year and an increase in cattle prices.
U.S. Politicsbigcountrynewsconnection.com

USDA Announces Food Assistance Benefits Will Increase Permanently Oct. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in a press release it would recalculate the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, meaning benefits will increase for households starting Oct. 1. The average SNAP benefit – excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief – will increase by $36.24 per person per...
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Improvements to the Dairy Safety Net

BURLINGTON, VT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program as part of meetings with farmers and a tour of farms with Senator Leahy. In June, Secretary Vilsack committed to providing additional pandemic assistance for dairy farmers in an exchange...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA seeks comments on $500 million in meat processing grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants your help in deciding how best to invest $500 million to help diversify and increase competition in the meat packing industry. The money is part of the administration’s efforts to support the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy that President Joe Biden signed July 9. The order directed USDA to “develop a range of strategies to enhance the competitive landscape in American agriculture.”
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
Portland, ORmybasin.com

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Oregon Farmers and Livestock Producers Impacted by Wildfires and Drought

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2021 –Agricultural operations in Oregon have been significantly impacted by the wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
AgricultureHawk Eye

Farm and Food: Like a SNAP

This year of striking contrasts continues to build: a late winter of pandemic horror, a spring of vaccine relief, a summer of social sunshine, now a COVID reprise this fall. For agriculture, August delivered its own contrasts. For example, the often market-rattling August Crop Report carried the unlikely news of near-record 2021 corn and soybean crops and near-record 2022 corn and soybean prices.
Agricultureyourfortdodge.com

Iowa Farmers Union President Happy With USDA SNAP Program Increase

From Radio Iowa- The U-S-D-A is updating its Thrifty Food Plan which is used to calculate benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. The average SNAP benefit will increase more than 20-percent for Fiscal Year 2022, a move being applauded by Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman. [mksnap1]...
AgricultureBismarck Tribune

Goehring critical of EPA decision on popular pesticide

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is encouraging farmers to consult with their agronomists or chemical suppliers after the Biden administration said it is banning the use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists. The Environmental Protection Agency banned the pesticide on food crops because the agency...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

USDA Accepts 2.8 Million Acres for the Conservation Reserve Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has accepted 2.8 million acres in offers from agricultural producers and private landowners for enrollment into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) in 2021. This year, almost 1.9 million acres in offers have been accepted through the General CRP Signup, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has accepted over 897,000 acres for enrollment through the Continuous Signup. The Continuous Signup remains open and CRP Grasslands Signup closed last week, so USDA expects to enroll more acres into all of CRP than the 3 million acres that are expiring.
Agriculturenorthwestmoinfo.com

FSA Releases CRP Enrollment Figures

MDC is partnering with the Grundy Electric Cooperative on a Wires Over Wildlife program, which will enable property owners to improve wildlife habitat in ways that also save the co-op money for maintenance. Photos by Jason Jensen, Missouri Department of Conservation. The USDA has accepted 2.8 million acres in offers...
Agriculturecaswellmessenger.com

USDA to Gather Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations

USDA to Gather Data on Feral Swine Damage to Livestock Operations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting a Feral Swine Livestock Damage survey to measure the costs of feral swine damage to livestock operations. The survey is conducted in cooperation with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) - Wildlife Services. Operators who have received this survey should complete it by August 5.
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

EPA Bans Use of Chlorpyrifos on Food Crops

The Environmental Protection Agency announced last week that chlorpyrifos can no longer be used on food crops. The decision is posing new problems for fruit, vegetable, and soybean growers. American Farm Bureau’s Sam Kieffer says producers must now turn to fewer, less effective, and more expensive pesticides. “For some crops...
San Francisco, CASilicon Valley

USDA taps Bay Area satellite data firm to scrutinize crops

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is tapping a California satellite imaging company to see if its higher resolution data can help the government agency better assess crops for this year’s growing season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service signed a deal with Planet Labs Inc. to integrate the firm’s high...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

New Website Offers Regenerative Agriculture Resources

The University of Missouri announced a new website focused on regenerative agriculture topics. Regenerative agriculture has sparked considerable interest over the last few years, offering a toolbox of practices that aims to increase soil health, protect water quality, and enhance conservation approaches on farms. Major food and agriculture companies such as General Mills, Bayer, Walmart, Cargill, Corteva, Pepsico, and even clothing companies like Wrangler have recently prioritized regenerative agriculture practices.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA greenlights extra aid for organic certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for US Department of Agriculture (USDA) funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Applications for the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP) are due 1 November 2021. Zach Ducheneaux, Farm Service Agency (FSA) “USDA is here to help all producers,...
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Accepting Applications to Help Cover Costs for Organic Certification

Organic producers and handlers can now apply for Department of Agriculture funds to assist with the cost of receiving or maintaining organic certification. Announced last week, the funds provide cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under USDA’s National Organic Program. Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent during 2021 and any subsequent program year. Producers can be reimbursed for expenses made between October 1st, 2020, and September 30th, 2021.
Agriculturewbfo.org

NY farmers worry state will lower 60-hour overtime threshold

Upstate farmers are worried that a 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers could be lowered. In November, a state Wage Board will review the overtime threshold and whether it should be lowered. The overtime rate for almost all other workers in the state is set at 40 hours per week. Farmers say if that happens to their industry it will be disastrous, but workers’ rights groups say it’s needed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy