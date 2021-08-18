OsideNews Website for Sale
It has been a great run and I have met a lot of amazing people and made even more new friends since starting OsideNews in 2013 but it is time for me to move on. We are moving away from Oceanside but I hate to just shut down the website which has been called by many “a great community asset”. With over a million visits to OsideNews in 2020, thousands of followers on Facebook and Instagram, the website offers the right person or group an opportunity to build OsideNews into a bigger and better community asset.www.osidenews.com
