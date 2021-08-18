Magic Unfolds Behind the Scenes of the ‘Disney Fab 50 Character Collection’

Here’s the first blog of the series that we did awhile back. Tell us your experiences and things you have overheard too. Enjoy!. Disney Parks are so busy all the time lately, the “down” times when the parks used to be less crowded seem like they’re going away. I’m not sure what the capacity is, but it’s been packed! Busy parks means longer lines for attractions. While standing in these lines, we start to get to know our “neighbors” and hear various conversations being had by other guests waiting their turn. Even if you don’t mean to be nosy, you still hear what other people are talking about, and frankly, sometimes it’s funny! So, I thought it would be amusing to write down some of my favorite things overheard by other guests while standing in attraction lines…. here we go!