Aston Villa vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Matchday 1 in La Liga will see Real Madrid visit Deportivo Alaves on Saturday as they open up their domestic campaign. Los Blancos, after losing out on the league title last season to Atletico Madrid, hope to bounce back this season with the return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Deportivo Alaves, meanwhile, finished four points above relegation and are hoping to find some consistency in attack after averaging under a goal per game last season.