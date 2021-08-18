Aston Villa vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Both Aston Villa and Newcastle will be searching for their first Premier League points of the new season when they square off on Saturday. Last time out Villa were well beaten 3-2 by a rampant Watford side, with Danny Ings' last-minute penalty making the scoreline look more palatable. Meanwhile, Newcastle came out on the wrong side of a six-goal thriller, losing 4-2 to West Ham in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off.www.90min.com
Comments / 0