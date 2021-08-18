Cancel
Premier League

Aston Villa vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Aston Villa and Newcastle will be searching for their first Premier League points of the new season when they square off on Saturday. Last time out Villa were well beaten 3-2 by a rampant Watford side, with Danny Ings' last-minute penalty making the scoreline look more palatable. Meanwhile, Newcastle came out on the wrong side of a six-goal thriller, losing 4-2 to West Ham in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off.

