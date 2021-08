Today PID Games, the publishing arm of Plug In Digital, announced a release date for the charming platforming game Blon, which is the debut project from developer Lazy Kiwi. Blon is an auto-runner platformer, and while there has been no shortage of that genre on mobile over the years, it’s been long enough since the peak of the auto-runner craze that it’s actually kind of refreshing to me to see a new one in action, especially one that seems to be as well-crafted as this. Blon is the name of the main character, who is essentially just a blob, and your goal is to chase down your brother who has gone mad with jealousy and stolen all of your family’s treasures. As you play you’ll collect items that will unlock new gear for Blon as well as new playable members of your family, who each have their own unique attributes. Here’s the Blon trailer.