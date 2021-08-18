10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

Transylvania University’s Orientation and First Engagements will help first-year students with their academic and social transition to college beginning next weekend. These programs will be a great time for them to ask questions, get involved and, most importantly, have fun as they prepare for the new school year, which starts Aug. 30. If they live on campus, they’ll also have time to settle into residence halls and learn their way around. Meanwhile, their parents can mingle with staff and faculty while learning more about Transylvania.