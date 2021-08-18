ICU doctor ridicules TX governor, claiming hypocrisy on drug treatment and messages

ICU doctor Vin Gupta is urging Texans to “take note” of Governor Greg Abbott’s actions.

Abbott, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after previously banning mask and vaccine mandates, was given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, despite being fully vaccinated and having no symptoms.

Gupta tweeted, “Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you’re the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared @GregAbbott_TX actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays. Hope Texans take note.”

Texas’ cases of COVID-19 have recently soared from about a thousand daily cases in early July to over 20-thousand cases Monday.

Only 45-percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

©2021 Cox Media Group