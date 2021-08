Although hiking through a national park or a nearby nature trail can be beautiful and calming, there is a certain level of risk that unfortunately comes with the activity. Hiking often puts the individual out in a remote area with few other individuals in the area. Submersing yourself in the wilderness can make a person vulnerable to external threats, whether that’s wildlife or even other humans. Individuals hiking can also suffer from health issues. There have been several deaths related to hiking in extreme temperatures and suffering from heatstroke.