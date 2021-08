Centennial, Colo. developers no longer saw hope in finding new retail tenants to purchase space in now-vacant Sears and Macy’s as shopping habits have changed, but they did find hope in housing. Alberta Development Partners and Northwood Investors submitted documents to rezone the area in hopes of creating hundreds of new rental housing units where the Sears and Macy’s once thrived. Submitted documents include a traffic study and drainage report, says the Denver Post. Though documents were submitted recently, the redevelopment process began in 2019, but neighbors weren’t too happy with the first set of plans.