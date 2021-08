Liverpool will be looking to avoid a repeat of one of the shocks of last season when they host Burnley in the Premier League this afternoon.Jurgen Klopp’s side saw their 68-game home unbeaten run in the Premier League ended by Burnley in January, as Ashley Barnes converted a late penalty to secure the Clarets’ first win at Anfield since 1974.Sean Dyche’s side were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in their opener last weekend while Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League...