LIVE UPDATES: More storms bringing dangerous flooding to parts of Arizona
After several days of flash flooding in parts of Arizona, more storms are dumping rain and bringing dangerous conditions to our state. Weather officials declared a Flash Flood Emergency before noon in the Globe, Claypool, and Central Heights areas. Portions of US 60 near Globe, I-17 in Phoenix, and SR 188 near Roosevelt Lake all had to be closed as they got slammed by heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon.www.abc15.com
