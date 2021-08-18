Cancel
Real Estate

House of the Week: Model Home in Peters Township

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heartland Princeton model PLUS model home, three sides are brick with a covered front porch. The home is located on an oversized lot with a large side yard. It includes a three-car garage and a level driveway. In the rear is a low-maintenance deck with a cathedral ceiling and a lower-level patio. Inside is an open floor plan with first-floor laundry and a 10×6 foot butler’s pantry between the eat-in kitchen and the dining room. There are cherry hardwood floors in the entry, dining room, kitchen, den and living room. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and plenty of prep space. Also on the first floor is a 19×12 foot sunroom adjacent to the kitchen, a home office with built-in bookshelves. There is crown moulding and picture framing throughout the house. The daylight lower level is the ultimate place for entertaining with a built-in bar area, plenty of space for tv, movie watching or for a pool table. There also is a 12×11 multi-use room that could serve as an exercise room or a bedroom. The home also includes plenty of closet space and is in immaculate condition. It is located minutes from shopping and restaurants.

#Restaurants#Peters Township#Exercise#House
