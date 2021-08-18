Cancel
Maine State

Giant rubber duck's presence in Maine harbor a mystery

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A giant rubber ducky made a surprise appearance in a Maine harbor, and officials said they have no idea who put it there or why.

Katherine Given, the harbor master at Belfast Harbor, said the giant yellow duck, estimated to be about 25 feet tall, appears to be anchored in the shallow part of the harbor.

The duck has the word "JOY" written in large letters on its front.

"Everybody loves it," Given told the Bangor Daily News. "I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here."

Given said she isn't in any hurry to get rid of the surprise visitor.

"If it was in the middle of the mooring field, it could be kind of a navigational hazard," she said. "Where it's in the shallow water, it's not bothering anybody."

