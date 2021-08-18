Cancel
Virginia State

Northam: Virginia economic outlook remains strong despite ongoing pandemic

By Evan Jones
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState lawmakers are already starting work to prepare the next two-year budget, and as they begin, Governor Northam says the COVID-19 pandemic has not dampened Virginia’s overall economic outlook. Northam addressed House and Senate money committees Wednesday, saying the budget proposal his administration will prepare as he leaves office will continue to include conservative revenue estimates. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

