Check Point CloudGuard Network Security for NSX allows us to micro-segment our data center and protect traffic at a granular / the segment level. Before, it was very difficult to segment and apply policy to inter-VLAN traffic. The biggest ROI we’ve seen is the ability to capture all of that internal traffic and extend the same security policies on our physical perimeter gateways across the whole infrastructure. The company serves more than 19 million clients worldwide with industry-leading retirement plans, Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), deferred compensation plans, and insurance offerings. Businesses, governments, institutions, and individuals turn to it to help them achieve their financial goals. Founded in the U.S., the company operates in Asia, Europe, Australia, Latin America, and North America.
