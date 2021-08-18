Nasrullah’s ascension sign of town’s diversity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Community Assistance Office is helping newcomers feel welcome, and have success in finding jobs and community resources. Because of the wide variety of industries in Crete, a wide variety of people call the community home. “Our minority population is approaching 40 percent,” Crete City Administrator Tom Ourada said. “I think the last that I heard there were over 20 languages spoken.” For that reason, Ourada says Crete has made an effort to help people of all cultural backgrounds. “In 2015, the mayor at the time, Roger Foster, asked me to go to a national conference in New York City.” At the conference, Ourada discovered how large cities were making sure that newcomers to a community could feel welcome. “So we went to the council with the notion of creating the community assistance office, or the diversity office,” Ourada said. At the time, community members weighed in on how the office should function. After great success early on, the office continues to meet the needs of residents with Director Nancy Tellez. “This person brings people into the office that are new to the community, no matter what their background, and she specializes in immigrants and minorities, people new to the community,” Ourada said.