We were honored to have Colonel Robert Hilliard and Corp of Engineers Staff from Vicksburg drop by today for a signing ceremony. The Corp of Engineers awarded the City of Olive Branch a $1.6 million grant in response to a request made by the City in 2014. The grant funding falls under Section 592 and is a 75/25 match ($1,200,000 from the Corp / $400,000 from the City). After careful review of the needs in our City, it was determined that these funds will be spent to rehabilitate sanitary sewer in the Old Towne area, some of the oldest infrastructure in the City. The project will be done in-house, for the most part, and should be under construction beginning 2022. Mayor Adams and the Board of Aldermen would like to thank everyone who played a role in making this happen.