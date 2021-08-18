Authorities say Emporia man tried to kill woman, threatened two men with gun Sunday
Formal charges have been filed after a lengthy on-site negotiation and investigation process in east Emporia led to an arrest Monday. Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman has filed one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal discharge of a weapon against Ronald W Schemm, age 43 of Emporia. The affidavit, or incident narrative, is sealed, but the legal complaint alleges Schemm tried to kill a woman and threatened two men with a 9mm handgun Sunday.kvoe.com
