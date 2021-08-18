Cancel
Have you ever seen a baby cow being born? You have the opportunity at State Fair of WV

By Casey Gentile
WVNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The animal barns are always full at the State Fair of West Virginia. There’s even an opportunity to watch a baby calf being born. Perk Farm raises cattle and breeds them to give birth right around fair time. Lauren Perkins is the manager of the farm in Greenbrier County. She told 59News there’s no telling exactly when the babies will arrive. However, when they do, you can take advantage of those adorable little faces.

