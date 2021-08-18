Cancel
Lee County, AL

Lee County Schools to quarantine close contact persons not vaccinated or masked

wdhn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An alarming rise in the number of children getting sick with COVID-19 is prompting the Lee County School system to update its policy. The school system is keeping masks optional for students. However, starting Wednesday, August 18, all close contact staff or students, anyone within 3 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or longer, who are not fully vaccinated or not wearing a mask will be sent home and required to stay at home for ten whole days.

