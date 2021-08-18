Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County now offering 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised residents

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland County residents who are immunocompromised can book an appointment to get a third COVID-19 dose after clearance from the CDC and FDA last week. Oakland County Health Division has begun administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents at its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield. In addition, the Health Division will host third dose clinics in Novi, Pontiac, Rochester, and Southfield next week. An appointment is recommended but walk-ups are welcome.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul to be sworn in as N.Y.'s first woman governor after Cuomo exits

Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock strikes midnight Monday night as the state prepares to move on from the ten-year tenure of the scandal-scarred Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation becomes official at 11:59 pm ET, Hochul will be...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

