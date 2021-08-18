Oakland County now offering 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised residents
Oakland County residents who are immunocompromised can book an appointment to get a third COVID-19 dose after clearance from the CDC and FDA last week. Oakland County Health Division has begun administering third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised residents at its North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac and South Oakland Health Center in Southfield. In addition, the Health Division will host third dose clinics in Novi, Pontiac, Rochester, and Southfield next week. An appointment is recommended but walk-ups are welcome.www.clickondetroit.com
