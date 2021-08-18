Poverty In Our Area: Life expectancy is falling
In late July the federal government announced an alarming statistic – that life expectancy in America has fallen significantly in the last two years. Between 2018 and 2020, the decrease in average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. was roughly 1.9 years. This is 8.5 times the average decrease in 16 comparable countries, which was about 2.5 months. For White Americans that drop in life expectancy was 1.4 years. For Black Americans, 3.25 years, and for Hispanic Americans, 3.9 years. Citizens of those other 16 industrialized nations will now live nearly 5 years longer than citizens of the United States.panhandlepost.com
