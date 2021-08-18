With nursing shortage, NHRMC almost full amid delta surge
WILMINGTON –– Intensive care capacity at New Hanover Regional Medical Center is strained once again amid a Covid-19 surge that may be worse than the last one. NHRMC is close to maxing out its ICU capacity but has declined to share specific numbers. ICUs across Novant Health’s entire system are at 97% capacity, a Novant spokesperson shared Tuesday. State data shows 72% of ICU beds in southeastern N.C. are occupied as of Tuesday; regular inpatient bed capacity is at 75%.portcitydaily.com
Comments / 1