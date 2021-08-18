Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Unique format sets Driven2SaveLives BC39 for Conor Daly, Kyle Larson and more than 70 others

By Dan Beaver
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its short three-year history, the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race has quickly become one of the marquee events on the dirt track calendar. The 2021 edition kicks off Wednesday night, August 18, and will be streamed live on FloRacing.com (subscription required). The BC39 is run in honor of three-time Indy 500 starter Bryan Clauson, who lost his life in a racing accident in 2016 in Belleville, Kans.

motorsports.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Jj Yeley
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Brady Bacon
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Ethan Mitchell
Person
Sam Johnson
Person
Ryan Newman
Person
Tanner Thorson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Bc39 Usac Midget#Driven2savelives Org#Indycar#Kylelarsonracin#D Heat#Heat 8#Usac#D Mains#C Main#The B Main
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
Indianapolis, INCBS Sports

2021 Verizon 200 odds, picks: NASCAR at the Brickyard predictions, Indianapolis leaderboard by advanced model

NASCAR road racing has continued to grow in popularity, and it will again be in the spotlight on Sunday during the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host this event, but for the first time it will be on the road course. Road specialists like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will look to pick up another win as the 2021 Verizon 200 starting grid tries to navigate this challenging 82-lap course that spans 200 miles. The green flag drops at the Indy Road Course at 1 p.m. ET.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Christopher Bell Sets Kyle Larson Narrative Straight

Christopher Bell didn’t believe the incident with Kyle Larson at Watkins Glen warranted the extra media attention or a back-and-forth between the two drivers, privately or in public, but the narrative has spiraled in the days since. Larson initially apologized for the move he made on Bell early in the...
Motorsportsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kyle Larson involved with two storylines for Sunday's NASCAR race at Indy

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second consecutive road course race — the series’ debut event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course — we have a challenge to Chase Elliott’s supremacy and a budding asphalt rivalry between two of the world’s best dirt-track racers. Both involve Cup’s...
Michigan Statenbcsportsedge.com

Power Ranking After Michigan: Kevin Harvick in, Christopher Bell out

There was major calamity in the last laps of the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Michigan International Speedway was more predictable, but a late-race caution and NASCAR’s new ‘choose rule’ shook things up a little bit. Still, it ain’t nothin’ like what you’re going to see this coming week.
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Helper: FireKeepers Casino 400

If you are looking for an action-packed way to get your sports fix, NASCAR may be a great avenue to explore. Far from just driving in circles, some of the world's best compete nearly every weekend from February to November on tracks across America. NASCAR drivers are scored ultimately based on how they finish in the race, how many spots they advance from their starting position, and how many laps they finish and lead. Avoiding drivers who crash out of the race is a must, of course!
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 22, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads at the 2-mile oval in Brookyln, MI. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual (Michigan)...
Knoxville, IAHawk Eye

Knoxville Nationals: Brian Brown holds off Kyle Larson for feature win

KNOXVILLE, Ia. — Brian Brown and Danny Lasoski had combined to win 166 feature races at Knoxville Raceway prior to Thursday night. Make that 167 after Brown held off a hard charge from fan favorite Kyle Larson to win the crash-marred, 25-lap A-main feature on the second night of the 60th annual Knoxville Nationals.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kyle Larson charges to starting spot for Knoxville Nationals

Kyle Larson went from 21st to second in his qualifying feature race early Friday morning to secure a starting spot in Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals. He will start Saturday night’s race third. Larson’s run capped a dramatic night at the half-mile Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway for the driver who won last...
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Kyle Larson speaks on NASCAR Championship bid, potential Indy 500 run, and being viewed as 'the greatest'

For whatever reason it may be so -- whether it's a product of society's collective consciousness or biologically hard-wired as part of mankind's proclivity to follow the leader of a pack -- the sports-watching public loves a winner. Win at anything and win it often, and an athlete will see their personal and professional profiles quickly elevated to levels that raise both them and their sport alike to relevance beyond the niche of their field thanks to their dominance.
Michigan Statethefocus.news

What is the qualifying line-up for NASCAR Michigan?

The NASCAR Cup Series reconvenes this weekend for the penultimate race in the regular season, but what is the qualifying line-up for the race at Michigan?. Last week’s race on the Indianapolis road course was one of a select few events to feature qualifying in 2021. Events such as the...
Michigan StateNBC Sports

Michigan Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Kyle Larson will lead the Michigan Cup starting lineup to the green flag this weekend. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN). Ryan Blaney will start third. Matt DiBenedetto starts fourth....

Comments / 0

Community Policy