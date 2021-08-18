Unique format sets Driven2SaveLives BC39 for Conor Daly, Kyle Larson and more than 70 others
In its short three-year history, the Driven2SaveLives BC39 USAC Midget race has quickly become one of the marquee events on the dirt track calendar. The 2021 edition kicks off Wednesday night, August 18, and will be streamed live on FloRacing.com (subscription required). The BC39 is run in honor of three-time Indy 500 starter Bryan Clauson, who lost his life in a racing accident in 2016 in Belleville, Kans.motorsports.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0