One of Michael Jordan's greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This was his first new silhouette after coming back from pursuing baseball, and it remains one of the most talked-about models ever made. There is a very good reason for this as the patent leather upper and icy outsole combine for a classy aesthetic that makes each colorway look great with almost any outfit possible. Over the years, we have received a plethora of great Jordan 11s and in 2021, we will be getting the perfect retro to help kick off the decade.