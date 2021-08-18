Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Connections: Where’s the line between persuasion and coercion when it comes to speech regulation?

wxxinews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere’s the line between persuasion and coercion when governments ask businesses to regulation speech? Multiple countries are debating new laws that could target “problematic speech” on platforms like Facebook and more. Meanwhile, Twitter says the Taliban can continue to post as long as they continue to follow the guidelines. From...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Internetkrwg.org

The Thorny Questions Raised By Trying To Regulate Speech On Social Media

Commentary: Am I hypocritical in my relief that Facebook, Twitter, and the like are banning dangerous misinformation about the pandemic, vaccines, and the idea that China or a dead Venezuelan dictator helped Joe Biden steal the U.S. Presidency?. Free speech has always been a cause close to my heart. I...
Public HealthCrookston Daily Times

Rampell Column: Where's that nanny state when you need it?

Sometimes government must be willing to play bad cop. Now -- when the United States desperately needs more and stricter coronavirus vaccination requirements -- is one of those times. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking. Nearly a fifth of Americans say they're unlikely to ever get vaccinated against the coronavirus.The...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Detailed Summary

Stimulus Check four has been speculated for a long time. The earlier checks have provided a great sense of relief to the mass. However, the current situation in America has led the people to push for another check. The covid cases in the country have seen an alarming rise. This has led to the fear of yet another shutdown. The people are very much keen on receiving more payments from the government. The common people are looking up to the government to have their support. So what are the odds for a fourth stimulus check possibility? Let us try and find the answer below.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 20

First hour: Rochester-based Afghans on the situation in Afghanistan. Second hour: *Schools navigate emotional outbursts about masking. *This hour will be rescheduled due to NPR's coverage of President Biden's remarks. Images and videos of Afghans desperate to flee the country after the Taliban's takeover have been circulating the internet. Afghans...
Sciencearxiv.org

On The Compensation Between Magnitude and Phase in Speech Separation

Deep neural network (DNN) based end-to-end optimization in the complex time-frequency (T-F) domain or time domain has shown considerable potential in monaural speech separation. Many recent studies optimize loss functions defined solely in the time or complex domain, without including a loss on magnitude. Although such loss functions typically produce better scores if the evaluation metrics are objective time-domain metrics, they however produce worse scores on speech quality and intelligibility metrics and usually lead to worse speech recognition performance, compared with including a loss on magnitude. While this phenomenon has been experimentally observed by many studies, it is often not accurately explained and there lacks a thorough understanding on its fundamental cause. This paper provides a novel view from the perspective of the implicit compensation between estimated magnitude and phase. Analytical results based on monaural speech separation and robust automatic speech recognition (ASR) tasks in noisy-reverberant conditions support the validity of our view.
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

LETTER: Truth needs to be restored after all the nonsense

After the election, I turned from Honeybee Democracy to 2017 history bestseller “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the 20th Century (2017).” Author Timothy Snyder anticipated political violence, and laid out the tyrannical components of the Big Lie that in fact led people to violence on Jan. 6. Snyder’s lessons:. 1....
FacebookValdosta Daily Times

EDITORIAL: Know news you can trust

Where we get information is crucial. Reading something on a social media feed or obscure website does not make it factual or true. Anyone can post anything at anytime. Relying on Facebook or Twitter fact checkers to filter out false information is putting way too much confidence in the social media giants.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Enough excuses. Get vaccinated so we can all move on

It’s time to get over it. We shouldn’t even be having the conversation concerning making vaccinations mandatory — people should take responsibility for themselves. This attitude of willful ignorance is pervasive in conversations concerning the topic of the pandemic, at first, and now on to vaccinations. Our hospital officials, local...
Societymarketresearchtelecast.com

Youth associations: With the “seal of quality” against fake news and hatred on the Internet

The German Federal Youth Council (DBJR) handed over guidelines “for youth-friendly social networks” to the Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection (BMJV) on Friday. The guidelines focus on data sovereignty, transparency, effective protection against hate messages and manipulation, interoperability and accessibility. As part of the project funded by the BMJV, young people worked out the “topics and focal points” in a bar camp and then “deepened them in workshops with experts”, as the umbrella organization of German youth associations explains.
ReligionRecord

Guest view: Morality should not be based on religion

Morality concerns what is right and wrong in the form of obligations toward others. These include both legal obligations as well as obligations of virtue, such as kindness, honesty, and respect, which are not usually enforceable by law. Political conservatives often appeal to biblical — typically Christian — values to...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

AI: Fake news from the discord machine

Large language models like GPT-3 are amazingly good at writing texts. However, they are now so good that they can also be misused for disinformation, reports Technology Review in its current issue (at the well-stocked kiosk or can be ordered online). How great the risk of “automated disinformation” is can...
EuropePublic Radio International PRI

Russian authorities continue crackdown on independent media

In Russia, authorities continue to crack down on independent media. One of the tools the Kremlin uses to harass, and in some cases silence independent voices is to brand them as "foreign agents" One of the latest media organizations in Russia to be labeled as a "foreign agent" is TV Rain, Russia's most popular independent TV news network. Host Carol Hills speaks with Mikhail Fishman, an independent journalist and an anchor with TV Rain.
Public HealthMilton Daily Standard

Where's that nanny state when you need it?

Sometimes government must be willing to play bad cop. Now — when the United States desperately needs more and stricter coronavirus vaccination requirements — is one of those times. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking. Nearly a fifth of Americans say they’re unlikely to ever get vaccinated against the coronavirus.The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy