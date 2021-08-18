Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Therapists Share The Taboo Secrets That Are Actually Signs Of Spiritual Evolution

By Higher Perspective
higherperspectives.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTherapists are often trusted with their client's worst fears and biggest embarrassments. However, what is deemed weird in their clients' eyes is often not as bad as they think. This is why therapists decided to come together to share on Reddit the taboo secrets people were afraid to tell because they thought it was too weird but were actually things that they had heard millions of times before.

www.higherperspectives.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiritual Evolution#Meeting Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Healthhigherperspectives.com

8 Signs That You're Experiencing A Spiritual Awakening

Let us be the ones to tell you that a spiritual awakening isn't necessarily a fun time. It's a time of confusion and hardships that can actually quite lonely and alienating. Fear not, this time is actually crucial in your growth. It is the key to self-awareness, which is the first step to enlightenment. If you can get through this phase, you can will find the power within you to get through anything.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Obsessive Love Disorder

A desire to protect and care for someone you love is natural, but what happens when your feelings become an obsession?. Loving someone generally means you want the best for them. You want them to be happy and successful, and to live a joyful existence. With obsessive love disorder, the...
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

How Narcissists Play The Victim To Turn The Tables On You

The most dangerous part of having a narcissist in your life is that you usually don't realize it until it's too late. Narcissists are really skilled at coming off charming and manipulating you into falling for their act. It's only once you fall in their grasp that they start to show you their true colors.
Mental Healthwomenworking.com

10 Signs of an Egotistical Personality Type

We all know at least one person who takes the meaning of “self-love” a little too far. Being confident in yourself is important, but when it crosses over into inflated self-importance, it may be a sign of an egotistical personality type. “Being egotistical is often synonymous with being selfish or...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why You Aren’t Happy

Happiness is something that is widely represented in today’s society. Ads, books and other forms of media have quite a bit to say on the topic of happiness. Happiness to the world equals beauty, fame, fortune, and material possessions. But what if you are searching for deeper fulfillment? The truth...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding the Narcissist's Antagonistic Attachment Style

Securely attached people have mutually supportive relationships. Narcissists have an antagonistic attachment style based on predation, competition, and parasitism. The narcissist's antagonism in relationships traumatizes individuals, families, and larger social groups. Humans are a highly social, collaborative species with intricately complex interdependency. We raise children together, work together, learn together,...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Curse of Consciousness: Trapped By Your Thoughts

Unpleasant thoughts are impossible to avoid and can significantly impact your quality of life. They are a “neurological trick” created by your unconscious brain and are not subject to rational interventions. The root cause of the problem is the human need for mental control. It sets off two reactions: suppressing...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

When Anxiety Becomes Too Intense to Ignore

The following is an excerpt from my Audible Original Unquiet: My Life With Beethoven (2020), an audio memoir exploring the intersection between my lifelong Beethoven obsession and my struggles with anxiety. Click here to listen to the excerpt and read another one here. In May, when concert life had already...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Fighting to Create a True Self

Being authentic has merits for people pleasers or those who feel they must put up a facade. Research posits that much of what makes up an individual's self is determined by genetics, conditioning, and environment. Creating self entails recognizing thought origins, practicing new behavior, and being aware of the proneness...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Context-Sensitive Self: Anxiety vs. Sociopathy

The “context-sensitive self” is a sense of self derived from how others view us. Eunkook Suh wrote in the Journal of Personality (2007):. "The self becomes context sensitive in service of the need to belong. When it comes to achieving personal happiness, an identity system that derives its worth and meaning excessively from its social context puts itself in a significantly disadvantageous position."
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

20 Secrets Your Therapist Won't or Can't Tell You

Graduate education is the necessary first stage of therapeutic professional growth and development, but practice makes perfect. Quantitative diagnostics is an art and science best used during therapy to instigate and explore areas of concern. Rating a therapist online is nothing but unresolved transference independent of the quality of the...
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

What's The Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy? Psychologists Explain

The suffix -pathy comes from the Greek word for "suffering," pathos. The U.S. medical system is built around pathology, which simply means diagnosing suffering and treating disease. Similarly, mental health professionals find social connections critically important to the ways that people cope with and overcome suffering, grief, and trauma. Words like sympathy, empathy, and even apathy describe the nuanced differences between the very complex social connections and reactions humans display when we are suffering or when we witness others in pain.
Mental Healthsurvivornet.com

How to Understand the Intricacies Of Anxiety and Overcome Self Doubt: Dr. Marianna Strongin Addresses These Topics and More In ‘Strong In Cancer’

A cancer diagnosis has the potential to throw your entire life into disarray, impacting both your physical and mental wellbeing. At SurvivorNet, we believe treating the whole person is imperative for success, so we’ve teamed up with Dr. Marianna Strongin to leverage her expertise as a licensed clinical psychologist. Each week Dr. Strongin will answer SurvivorNet reader questions on topics ranging from navigating one’s past and future to understanding the intricacies of anxiety and everything in between. (You can submit your questions here.)
Mental HealthPosted by
Upworthy

25 people share the most important lessons they learned in therapy

Twitter user Drivingmemadi, aka Madimoiselle, recently asked her followers to share at least one thing that they've learned in therapy. "If everyone drops one thing they learned in therapy, we can all gain insight from this thread," she wrote. Her tweet saw an overwhelming response as thousands of netizens shared the many valuable insights they'd gained in therapy and explained how it changed their lives for the better. "Therapy is a confidential and private space where you can get help from a professional with anything that bothers you, from your work problems, relationship issues, or other psychological problems such as post-trauma stress, depression, and anxiety," psychotherapist Silva Neves told Bored Panda.
Mental HealthArizona Daily Sun

Inner Heroes: Runner, therapist share 'all the feels'

About a dozen years ago, I was blessed to meet my life-long friend, David McNeill. He was a young runner from Australia, and I was a sports consultant regularly working with individual athletes and teams to help them perform at their highest level. Since his graduation from Northern Arizona University,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy