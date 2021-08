Developer Convict Games has announced BURN for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022. "BURN is a character study and reflection of how far someone can go for their art and the cost of fame,” said writer and director Greg Louden. "We’ve been working on BURN since the COVID lockdown started in February 2020 tapping into our passion for the stories of the music industry, pop stars, body horror, and classic music cinema and documentaries."